Gary Dean “String Bean” Sowers, 71, of Cadiz died Friday, Aug. 3, at Liza’s Place in Wheeling, W.Va. He was born Dec. 23, 1946 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a son of the late Charles and Ina Biel Sowers.

He was a veteran of the US Army having served in the Vietnam Era where he received the Purple Heart with the 25th infantry division. He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Adena American Legion.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents, by a number of brothers and sisters.

Surviving are two daughters: Dina (Doug) Utter of New Athens and Lainey (Brandon) Rinkes of Cadiz; two sons: Greg Capers of Columbus and Terry (Alysia) Capers of Cadiz; seven granchildren with the oldest serving in the military; a brother, Raymond Sowers of Cadiz; a sister, Ruth Toto of Adena; and special nephew, Chuckie Sowers.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.