Dale E. Rose, 67, of Cadiz, died Sunday, Aug. 5, at the Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz, Ohio. He was born Nov. 11, 1950 in Dennison, Ohio a son of the late Raymond D. and Dolly A. Dosson Rose.

He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz where he currently served as a trustee; the Harrison Lodge #219 F.&A.M., where he is a Past Master; and the Cadiz V.F.D. for over 40 years. He served as a deputy Sheriff and as a State of Ohio Driver’s License Examiner.

Dale coached girls softball for many years. He was an avid follower of the band and soccer. Whatever his kids and grandkids were in, Dale was there to support them. He was a youth group leader and taught many kids in the county how to drive. He was Pap to many kids over the years and Pappy Dale to many. He loved kids and above all he loved his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cassie Rose; a brother, Donald Rose; and son-in-law, Jimmy Ward, Jr.

He is survived by his wife Cathy Cope Rose; a daughter, Carrie Ward of Hopedale; grandchildren: Kylee and Juliana Rose of the home; Matt Rose of Hopedale and Jaylin and Abigail Ward of Hopedale, and Kayla Ward of Shreve, Ohio; great grandchildren: Kaylee and Owen Rose; a brother, Darwin (Cookie) Rose of Cadiz; a sister-in-law, Sandy Rose of New York; sister-in-law, Kay (Bill) Mann of Cadiz and brother-in-law, Alan (Dawn) Cope of Cadiz, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Friday, Aug. 10 from 4-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, in Cadiz where funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Robert Hooker officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. A Masonic Service will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The Cadiz V.F.D. will conduct services Saturday at 10:45 a.m. in the funeral home.

