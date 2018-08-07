New Zealand Constable Visits Harrison County

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy, Todd Smith (left) hosted a ride-along for one of New Zealand’s finest, Constable, Wayne Gibson (center). Sheriff, Joe Myers set up the ride on Monday where Gibson was treated to the local area.

CADIZ – He traveled approximately 8,000 miles from his home in New Zealand and what Wayne Gibson, a constable in his town of Hamilton experienced was ice cream at the Deersville General Store, lunch at Pennington’s in Jewett, the sites around various points in Harrison County, including a couple lakes and just to make him feel at home, a traffic stop with his host, Deputy Todd Smith.

Gibson compared differences as well as similarities he experiences in his country with what Harrison County has to deal with regarding law enforcement.

