Team Claudia prepares for walk to end Alzheimer’s

On Saturday, Sept. 15, Team Claudia will once again walk to end Alzheimers. The event is to be held at Dover Middle School with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. A ceremony at 9:30 will kick off the event, and the 2-mile walk begins at 9:45.

This event marks the third year for Team Claudia who struts their stuff in the important step in battling Alzheimer’s, a disease that impacts not only the patient, but those who love and care for them as well. The walk is a positive and meaningful way for volunteers and loved ones to participate in the fight to find not only effective treatments, but to end this miserable disease.

The group functions with the belief that supporting the cause to find a cure for Alzheimer’s reaches far beyond home and into the world. To sum it up: It is very important to be involved and to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

This Cadiz-based group will be walking to honor and support Claudia Nunner, a local woman who has been diagnosed with Early-Onset Alzheimer’s. A wife, mother, career woman, and friend, Claudia has always encouraged those she knows and loves in their endeavors. “It’s our turn to return the favor,” team member Tracy Boyer said.

Group members of Team Claudia are currently holding a pepperoni roll fundraiser. The rolls are available for $2 each or by the baker’s dozen (13) for $26.

Team Claudia is open to any who want to join either with their presence or by donating financially or to order pepperoni rolls. Those interested should contact Leslie Milliken at 740-491-1921, Tracy Boyer at 740-942-8861, Vicki Sefsick at 740-491-0097 or Jenny Gibson at 740-310-1093. The deadline for orders and to join the team is Aug. 31.