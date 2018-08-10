Extreme Power Travel Softball to hold tryouts

TORONTO, OHIO – The Extreme Power Travel Softball Organization will be hosting open tryouts for the 2019 season. The tryouts will take place on Aug. 26 at Toronto High School, at 1307 Dennis way Toronto, Ohio. Those trying out will be of the 16U (OH) age bracket. For pre- registration and or questions please email: expowersoftball@yahoo.com. You may also contact the Extreme Power coaches. They are, head coach: Jim Kinsey at 740-381-1248 and assistant coach Mark Touville at 740-582-1027. Pre- Registration is appreciated.