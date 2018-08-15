Marjorie E. (Gullo) Bednarki (loving mother and babcia) 83, of Adena, Ohio passed away Thursday, Aug. 9, at Belmont Manor in St. Clairsville, Ohio.

Marjorie was born Oct. 15, 1934 in Unionville, Ohio to the late George and Hazel Vehre Gullo. She was a member of the Harrisville Presbyterian Church, a Shortcreek Township Trustee for 28 years, a member of the Democratic Women’s Club and the Adena Women’s Club.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Theodore Bednarki (June 10, 2007) and her three brothers – George, William “Bill”, and John “Jack” Gullo.

Surviving are her son Richard (Jolene) Bednarki of Belle Center, Ohio; her daughter Carol Ann (Robert) Infante of St. Clairsville, Ohio; three sisters-in-law – Helen Gullo of Emerson, Ohio; Peg Gullo and Marlene Gullo both of Shandon, Ohio; six grandchildren – Jeffrey, Abbey, Zack, Kenna and Isaac Bednarki and Megan Infante. And also six great grandchildren. Also her dearly, beloved dog, Emma.

Services were conducted on Tuesday at Borkoski Funeral Home in Adena with Rev. Barry Hall officiating. Burial followed at the Olive Branch Cemetery in Harrisville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Harrisville Presbyterian Church or Adena or Harrisville Volunteer Fire Departments.

Online condolences may be offered at www.borkoskifuneralhome.com.