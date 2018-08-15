Martin Snyder, 62, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away Aug. 15, at his beloved home.

He was born Oct. 26, 1955 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of Dolly (Horn) Snyder and the late Ross Snyder. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Tom Whitlatch, Donald Klos, William Klos; mother and father-in-law, Ed (Anna Mae) Klos and grandson, Jordan.

He was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church of Jewett, Ohio. He was a loving father and husband.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife, Jean (Klos) Snyder; children, Jennifer Louise (D.J.) AlDijaili, Jamie Lee (Russell) Anderson, Jacob Martin Snyder, and Mindy Alexandria Snyder; siblings, Char Whitlatch, Shelly Snyder, and Bryan (Betty) Snyder; six wonderful grandchildren; and his special buddies Graham and Nolan.

Friends will be received on Friday from 3-8 p.m. at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 685 Canton Rd., Wintersville where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio. Send condolences online at www.everhart-bovefuneralhomes.com.