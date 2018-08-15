William M. Byers, a lifelong resident of Hopedale, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday Aug. 15 at Gables Care Center in Hopedale. He was born May 5 1934 in Hopedale, a son of the Late Thomas and Urshel Shepard Byers. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Beverly J. Barnhart and his brothers Don, Vernon, Roy, Carl, Russell, Melvin, Willard Byers as well as his sisters Alma Trushel and Betty Spoonemore.

Bill was a graduate of Hopedale High School Class of 1952 and retired from the United Mine Workers Local 283. Bill was an avid hunter, golfer, and bingo player. He greatly enjoyed the Senior Citizens and “Primetime” organizations which he actively participated in.

Bill leaves behind a loving family, sons Marvin A. Byers and wife Melanie of New Philadelphia, Ohio; Mark Byers of Steubenville, Ohio; and his longtime companion Pauline Logsdon as well as 6 Grandchildren Adam Byers, Alan & Kim Byers, Andy & Beth Byers, Carl & Amy Sommers, Jason Sommers, Monica & Sam Ulmer. and 9 Great-Grandchildren Morganne & Aj Byers, Brandon & Mckenzie Sommers, Michaela, Tyler, & Tanner Ulmer, and Slayde & Zayne Sommers

A private service was officiated by Cynthia (Byers) Petty and was held at the convenience of the family with internment at Greenwood Cemetery in Hopedale.

Arrangements entrusted to the Blackburn funeral Home, Hopedale Ohio. 740-937-2461. www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com