Roger W. Smalley Roger W. Smalley, 70, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Thursday, Aug. 16, at Acuity Healthcare in Bellaire, Ohio. He was born May 25, 1948 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late John and Florence Slentz Smalley.

Roger was a retired coal miner from Y.&O. and Consolidation Coal Companies. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and was an active member of the Hopedale American Legion, the 40 & 8 Club, Cadiz Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion Riders, First Calvary Division Association, and the UMWA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Leota Baker, and Charles, Larry and Tom Smalley. Surviving are siblings, Shirley Collier of Cadiz, John Kenneth (Susan) Smalley of Sherrodsville, Donald (Jeri) Smalley of St. Clairsville, and Susan Sulek of Shadyside; many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly; and siblings-in-law, Henry Baker of Ft. Myers, Fla., Jane Smalley of Walbridge, Ohio, and Charlene Smalley of Las Vegas.

Friends may call Tuesday Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. until time of services at 7 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio. Services will be conducted by the Hopedale American Legion. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopedale American Legion or a non-kill animal shelter of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.