Car show to benefit local animal shelter

Gables Care Center in Hopedale is pleased to announce it will sponsor its seventh annual car show this weekend and has chosen Hounds’ Haven Animal Shelter as the recipient of proceeds from the event.

The car show will be held this Saturday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. on the Care Center grounds, located at 351 Lahm Drive in Hopedale, Ohio. All makes and models, including classic cars, will be featured, with prizes to be awarded and refreshments available.

In addition, representatives from Hounds’ Haven will be on hand along with several “makes and models” of furry friends, available for adoption to loving homes.