Contractors Finishing Up Minor Repairs On Courthouse Roof As Project Nears Completion

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – The Harrison County Courthouse roof, which has seen its share of leakage since Kalkreuth Roofing installed a new roof last year, is just about finished but Kalkkreuth will not be paid the remaining balance of the contract, which is in excess of $100,000, until a few minor items are taken care of.

M&G Architects & Engineers submitted their report, which was obtained by the News-Herald for work they were contracted to do, which was to inspect the remedial work Kalkreuth has been doing for the past year in fixing the problems that hampered their original work.

M&G’s report was not addressed at the commissioner’s meeting on Wednesday as the commissioners were waiting on a “complete set of blueprints” and drawings showing what Kalkreuth did since the work completed is now covered up and M&G would like drawings of that work.

“In general, we found that the remedial work addressed most of the issues listed within our original report,” M&G wrote in their summation dated Aug. 13. Some of the completed remedial items listed were “transition flashing from the EPDM roof system to the slate roofing system has been reconfigured as required,” as well as additional flashing being installed in “key areas” of the corner turrets. Also, “missing ice/snow guards have been replaced.”

Included in the report were items that still needed attention such as, a leak observed in the northeast corner turret.

“We were unable to verify if proper flashing had been installed at the top transition area,” the report stated referring to the fact that M&G could not see inside the repaired area. They also noted some “daylight” in the same area “indicating lack of proper transition flashing, although we saw no indication of daylight during out most recent visit.”

The report continued by stating they were not sure if this was the cause of the latest leak stating it could have come from another part of the roof. As far as what else needed taken care of this seemed to be the sum of it, along with some concerns “at the top of the turrets.”

Eleven photographs and two drawings were supplied by M&G showing the numerous angles and crevices where questions remained about the old roof and the new work that was done.

The commissioners chose not to officially comment until the final report and drawings were supplied to M&G for review. They felt that Kalkreuth’s work had basically been completed except for those few items listed by M&G. Commissioner Paul Coffland stated it would more than likely be another week before they could report on anything substantial. But it was clear that Kalkreuth would not receive the remaining balance until all remedial work had been approved and finalized, as the commissioners have stated in the past.