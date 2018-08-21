Stewart Pleads Guilty, Sentenced To 4 Years

CADIZ – Logan Stewart, 26 of Jewett, charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for the February death of his friend and passenger, Shane Shook, pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced this afternoon to four years in prison.

Represented by Lawrence Whitney, Stewart read a prepared statement full of apology after Shook’s mother read a Victim’s Impact Statement telling of the heartbreak he had caused because of his drinking and driving.

The courtroom gallery was nearly packed with both supporters of Stewart and Shook’s family and friends as Judge, T. Shawn Hervey expressed his sympathy to both families and stated his reasons for his decision.

