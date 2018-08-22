Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Cope Karver, 75, of Whitehall, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus following a battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 24, 1942 in Wheeling, W.Va, a daughter of the late Donovan and Virginia Maffeo Cope.

Beth worked in the automotive industry most of her adult life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Karver in 2010.

Surviving are a son, Michael Wayne Karver of Philadelphia, Pa., (Lisa Hodge, Michael Wayne’s significant other); a daughter Roberta Karver of Whitehall; two grandchildren, Chance Brody and Brandon Brody; a sister, Mary Lou (James) Shepherd of Barboursville, W.Va.; and a brother, Michael (Darlene) Cope of Grove City, Ohio.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or by phone: 1-800-227-2345. Funds will be distributed to local chapters.

