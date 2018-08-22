UPDATE: Missing Jewett Man Found Alive

HARRISON COUNTY – Harrison County Sheriff, Joe Myers released a statement late Wednesday stating that Frank Labiaux was located in a Pennsylvania hospital. No other details were provided.

HARRISON COUNTY – Frank Labiaux has been missing since Tuesday morning. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has released his address as: MacAfee Road in Jewett but that is all.

His height is listed at 5’9″ and 130 pounds. Labiaux is a white male who has brown hair and blue eyes. His birth date is listed as, Dec. 6, 1943. He is 74 years old.

If anyone has any information, please call the sheriff’s office: 740-942-2197.