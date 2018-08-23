Louise Adams, 88, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at the Harrison County Home, Cadiz. She was born Aug. 19, 1930 in Duncanwood, Ohio, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary DeCorte Campise.

Mrs. Adams retired as the Director of the Harrison County Board of Elections after over forty years of service. She was a member and officer of the Harrison County Republican Central and Executive Committees; and was an avid Bridge player and bowler. She truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling in US and Europe with her husband. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, Raymond and Joe Campise.

Surviving are her husband, Thomas H. Adams; a daughter, Ann (Monty) Geanangel of West Jefferson, Ohio; two grandchildren, Gregory Thomas (LaBecca) Geanangel of Galloway, Ohio and Alexa Ann Geanangel of Dayton, Ohio; a great grandson, Thomas Jackson Geanangel; and numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

Friends may call Friday, 6-8 p.m and Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Nancy DeStafano will officiate. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

