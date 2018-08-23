Robert Allen “Bobby” Whiteman, Jr., of Teague, passed away Aug. 21, 2018 in Mexia, Texas, at the age of 58. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at the Teague Bible Church with Pastor Jimmy Petty officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Teague, Texas. George Walter Reamy, Lance Reamy, Arnold “Pee Wee” Insall, David Angel, Devin Angel and Dustin Angel will serve as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Bobby was born April 6, 1960 in Dennison, Ohio to R. A. “Bob” Whiteman and Linda Beth Reamy Whiteman. He spent many of his younger years in Teague, where he attended Teague ISD schools. For many years, he was a heavy equipment operator working in many phases of construction, including pipelines and shut downs. Bobby, later, switched careers and became a truck driver; his last eight years were spent driving a truck for different companies around Belton, Texas. Bobby enjoyed living in Belton, loved attending the First Baptist Church there and decided to make Belton his home. However, health reasons forced him into early retirement. He recently moved to Mexia for skilled nursing care. Family meant everything to him.

Although he never had any children, his only niece, Anna Beth, was the “apple” of his eye and he couldn’t have loved her more than if she were his own daughter. Bobby was a true Christian with a big, kind and giving heart. His caring passion went out to all children, others that were less fortunate and struggling in life and animals, especially the strays; he loved them all. He liked watching birds and keeping them fed and, also, enjoyed watching the western channel.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Beth Reamy Whiteman of Teague (formerly of Wickett); maternal grandparents, Silvanus Elmer Reamy and Woodie Maudane Wilson Reamy; paternal grandparents, Frank Lee Whiteman and Goldie Marie Wilds Whiteman; maternal uncles and aunts, Kenneth Wilson Reamy, Martha Sil Reamy Creech and husband, Pat Creech; paternal uncles and aunts, John Walter Whiteman and wife, Lois and Richard Dunfee. Bobby is survived by his father, Bob Whiteman and step-mother ,Judith Wardle of Streetman; sister, Dana Rogers and husband, Allen of Teague; special niece, Anna Beth Rogers of Teague; uncles and aunts, George Reamy of Golinda, Frank William Whiteman and wife, Joette of Aurora, CO, Earl Lee Whiteman and wife, Patricia of Scio, Ohio and Elizabeth “Betty” Dunfee of Scio, Ohio; special friends, Pee Wee and Carolyn Insall of Belton; and numerous cousins.

The family is very grateful for the care provided Bobby through Virginia’s Hospice, Skilled Care of Mexia and Baylor Scott and White Temple. Judy Angel, of Virginia’s Hospice, greatly and lovingly, transitioned Bobby and the family during the twilight of his life. Our gratitude is immeasurable.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main, Belton, TX 76513.Please visit www.blair-stubbs.comto sign the guest book or leave a message of condolence.