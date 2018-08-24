Sara Louise Basham, age 86, of Tippecanoe went to be with her loved ones in heaven at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 Crowne Pointe Care Center, Columbus, Ohio.

She was born April 17, 1932 in Tippecanoe, Ohio; a daughter of the late Samuel Theodore “Ted” McConnell and Ruth Mae Lee McConnell.

She was a graduate of Uhrichsville High School, a member of the Tippecanoe United Methodist Church, worked as a cook for the YMCA, enjoyed playing Bingo, loved doing puzzles and word search puzzles, and visiting with family, friends, and other residents.

Her husband, George Wesley Basham, died June 15, 2015. They were married Feb. 25, 1961.

Sara was a loving mother to her son, Mark Wesley Basham of Dublin; her daughter, Melinda Sue (Ernest) Kempf of Springfield; a wonderful grandmother to four granddaughters and nine great-granchildren: Ashley (Johnny) McAdams and their three children, Charlie, Gloria, and Mary Jane of Cadiz, Kentucky and Sara (Josh) Mathews and their five children: Brooklyn, Alexis, Cody, Hailey, and Joshua of Ashville, Brooke Kempf and her daughter, Lyla, of Springfield, and Alisha Kempf of Springfield; and her loving brother, Richard McConnell, of Dennison.

Sara was preceded in death by two sisters: Virginia Schulz and Margery Norris and two brothers: Fred McConnell and Larry McConnell.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S. High Street, Freeport with Pastor David Koch officiating and Jim McConnell as soloist. Burial will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 26 in the funeral home.

Her family requests memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Tippecanoe United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website. www.kochfuneralhome.net