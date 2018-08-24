Public Meeting Notice Regarding Sewer Project And Rates

CADIZ – Two public meetings will take place concerning the South Center Sanitary Sewer Project and sanitary sewer rates.

The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 28 and the second on Sept. 10. Both meetings will be held at the Sally Buffalo Wallace Lodge at 7 p.m.

This project is part of a series of Ohio EPA mandated projects. The project is slated to cost $8.5 million. The Village is pursuing grants and low interest loans for this projects. The project will start in 2019 and continue through April 2020.

This project will impact 2/3 of Cadiz and approximately 25-30 streets and alleys.

Representatives from E.L. Robinson will be in attendance to answer questions about the project and recommended sanitary sewer rate structure.