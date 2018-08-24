Cadiz Tractor Supply Hosting Animal Adoptions, Pet Supplies Drive Aug. 25 for Out Here With Animals Event

CAIDZ – Tractor Supply Company in Cadiz is hosting pet adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more on Saturday, Aug. 25 as part of Out Here With Animals, its monthlong event for animals of all kinds and the people who care for them.

On Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., community members and their dogs, cats, pigs, goats and more are invited to make their way to the Cadiz Tractor Supply to support local pet adoptions.

“Our team members believe that animals of all kinds are worth celebrating,” said TJ McMillen, manager of the Cadiz Tractor Supply. “Out Here With Animals allows us to do just that by providing us with opportunities to do our part in supporting local animal rescue groups.”

Participating local organizations include:

Harrison County Dog Pound

On site 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Belmont County Animal Rescue Sanctuary

On site 2 to 5 p.m.

Additionally, customers can support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive. Happening all month long as part of Out Here With Animals, the retailer is accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Cadiz rescues and shelters.

“The supplies drive is an important component to Out Here With Animals because it allows our customers who don’t have the ability to adopt to still give back in a much needed way,” said McMillen.

Along with events that celebrate and support Cadiz pets, Out Here With Animals will feature a sale on premium products for pets, small animals and livestock, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment. Through Sunday, Aug. 26, customers—and their animals—can enjoy deals on premium brands like Blue Buffalo, Purina Feed, 4health, Wholesomes and more.

The Cadiz community and their leashed, friendly animals are invited to check out Tractor Supply’s monthlong Out Here With Animals events and deals at 150 Commerce Dr. Contact the store at 740-942-2271 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 25 pet adoption.

For expert advice on raising pets and other animals, visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram. To receive deals and rewards onpet and livestock products, sign up for the Tractor Supply Neighbor’s Club at

NeighborsClub.com.