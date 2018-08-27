Masons conduct cornerstone ceremony at school construction site

CADIZ – Last Saturday the Masons of Freeport and Harrison Lodges conducted an impressive ceremony at the site of the new Harrison Central High School being constructed.
The Harrison Central band, Superintendent Dana Snider, President Deborah Kenny and Harrison County Commissioner, Paul Coffland all spoke.
Snider was presented a plaque commemorating the day. The stone will actually be set in the coming weeks.
The Masons begin their march to signal the start of the ceremony. HHBOE President, Deborah Kenny speaks as one of several at the well-attended ceremony Saturday.