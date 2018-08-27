Dick and Jean Mills

James Richard Mills, (Dick), age 84, died 8/6/18.

Born: 11/12/1933

To Walter F Mills and Dorinda Mae (Masters) Mills

In Jewett, Ohio

Delores Jean (Fuller) Mills age at passing 78, at Sacred Heart Memorial Hospital Santa Rosa Beach, Florida after an extended illness, died 3/15/14.

Born: 5/20/1935 to Robert David Fuller and Dorothy Elizabeth (Edwards) (Fuller) Applegarth.

He married Delores Jean Mills on September 4, 1951.

They eloped in Greenup Kentucky at the age of 16 and 17. She was born in New Athens, Ohio residing there until she married Dick in 1951. She was an only child and was so happy with the Mills extended family.

While residing at Rt. 2 New Philadelphia, they raised 3 children: Dorothy Jean (Dotty) Obert from Pataskla, Ohio; Richard D. (Rick), deceased June 12, 2004; Marcia J. Davis, Freeport, Florida.

He was an avid stock car racer for over 20 years driving the purple and white #9. He worked at Warner Swasey for 16 years.

Moving onto work at RC Bottling in Midvale for years.

Jean drove school bus for New Philadelphia School System before retiring after 20 years of service.

Together they purchased Buss Refuse. After an extended illness, he acquired his Pilot’s License and flew his Cessina with Jean for many years for pure enjoyment. They have 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Corey R. Mills (Nikki) from Roots Town, Ohio; Nicole L. Markley (Dave) from New Philadelphia, Ohio; Jeremy Richard Mills from Dover, Ohio; Ryan James (Amanda) Wilhelm from Flower Mound, Texas; Steven Edward Wilhelm from Ft. Worth, Texas; Joshua Obert from Pataskla, Ohio; Jenelle Mills from Beaufort, North Carolina.

Dick has 7 siblings: Louise Harkins of Jewett; Louella Howell of Cadiz; Edgar Mills (deceased); Raymond Eugene Mills of Dover; Leonard Mills of Cadiz; Joy (Jim) Bornhoft of Tennessee; Edith Jones of Tennessee; a baby sister (Dora Jean) is decreased; Also 1 great grandchild (Quinn) deceased.

Dick and Jean celebrated 62 years of marriage before her demise.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 8, at 1 p.m. at Kirkland Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio with burial following in New Athens, Ohio.