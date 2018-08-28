Board of Education to hold renewal levy meeting

The Harrison Hills Board of Education meeting to be held Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at 730 Peppard Ave., Cadiz will discuss the future of an upcoming renewal levy.

The discussion is set to be held at 7:10 p.m.

1 COMMENT

  1. Tell me why I got a letter in the mail telling me,I have to buy electric from the village or pay 100 dollars to keep AEP. I think is my right to choose. Who I want for my electric provider. Probably get no reply.

