Area NewsEvents Board of Education to hold renewal levy meeting By Harrison News Herald - August 28, 2018 1 156 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Harrison Hills Board of Education meeting to be held Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at 730 Peppard Ave., Cadiz will discuss the future of an upcoming renewal levy. The discussion is set to be held at 7:10 p.m.
Tell me why I got a letter in the mail telling me,I have to buy electric from the village or pay 100 dollars to keep AEP. I think is my right to choose. Who I want for my electric provider. Probably get no reply.