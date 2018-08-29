Norma K. Bateman, 88 of Cadiz, died Monday, Aug. 27, at Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born March 4, 1930 in Mingo Junction, Ohio a daughter of the late Joseph and Addie Mae Piddock Lockhart.

She will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Norma loved singing, reading, crocheting, beading, flower arranging, cooking, baking and hosting Ladies Bible Class. She is known for reading poetry on the Tom Abernathy radio show as Granny Lou. Norma loved telling anyone about her family and her adventures.

Norma is a member of the East Warren Street Church of Christ in Cadiz and worked at Ohio Valley Hospital and Woolworths in Steubenville, Ohio. She also served at an aide at Grosskloss Nursing Home in Pleasant Hill, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 3 sisters: Jean Duboy, Wanda Sindlinger and Phyllis Lathem.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, James Bateman; four children: Linda (Donald) Landis of Canal Winchester, Mary Jo (Robert) Fisher of Jewett, Jimmy (Louise) Bateman of Steubenville and Robin (Dale) Martin of Ashville, Ohio; six grandchildren: Joseph (Tami) Landis, Amy Jo (Jared) Howell, Kathryn Caldwell, Joshua (Emily) Martin, Christine (Jason) Oxley and Betty Jean (Jamie) Hodgkiss; 14 great grandchildren; and three sisters: Dorothy (George) Sine of Wooster, Nancy (Eugene) Humes of New Alexandria and Joan (Harry) Vasich of Mingo Junction, Ohio.

Visitation will be Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Evang. Roger Wayne officiating. Burial will follow at Ft. Steuben Burial Estates, Wintersville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions to the East Warren Street Church of Christ, c/o Herb Moore, 409 Oakwood Drive, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com