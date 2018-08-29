Ronald Hartman, Sr.

Ronald R. Hartman, Sr., age 86 of The Plains, died Sunday morning, Aug. 26, 2018 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Athens.

Born Dec. 11, 1931 in York Township, Athens Co., he was the son of the late Clifford G. & Mary Ann McDonald Hartman.

A 1949 graduate of Chauncey Dover High School, he worked in the dairy farming industry his entire life. He started by helping his father home deliver milk from the family farm, in Nelsonville. He then worked for Bennett’s Dairy. He purchased Hartman’s Dairy Farm in Beaumont in 1957. His son, Ronald R. Hartman, Jr., now operates the family dairy farm. He served on several agriculture boards and societies in Athens County, and enjoyed helping his wife in the activities of The Plains Garden Club.

Ron is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary E. McCollister Hartman; a daughter & son in law, Sandy & Jerry Valdinger of Scio; a son, Ronald R. Hartman, Jr. of Athens; five grandchildren, Hannah (Jonny) Oberlin of Athens, Abraham (Adrian) Hartman of Athens, Melany Schoolcraft of Athens, Stephen (Andrea) Valdinger of New Philadelphia and Stephanie (Brandon) Schott of Scio; five great grandchildren, Isiah Schoolcraft, Corbin Schoolcraft, Natalie Schoolcraft, August Oberlin and Aria Valdinger; and a special niece whom he considered a sister, Betty (Danny) Cagg of Nelsonville.

Beside his parents he is preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Hook and Edith Brown; two brothers, Harold “Jimmy” Hartman and Clifford G. Hartman, Jr.

Funeral service will be conducted Thursday 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Mike Thomas. Burial will be in Connett Cemetery, York Township. Friends may call Thursday 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

