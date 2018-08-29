Freeport Family Dollar to celebrate grand re-opening

FREEPORT — Family Dollar Stores, Inc., a leading small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in Freeport, Ohio.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Freeport community and we’re excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Heather Briganti, Family Dollar spokesperson. “In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of merchandise, we have expanded our selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. Our renovated store should provide even greater value and convenience to our shoppers.”

The grand re-opening kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 30, followed by a celebration for the community at the store on Saturday, Sept. 1. The event will include giveaways and prizes, including reusable shopping bags, cookies and a gift basket raffle. In addition, on Saturday, the first 50 customers will receive a Family Dollar gift card.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location. The store is located at 241 East Main Street.