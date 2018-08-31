School Board Unanimous Against Levy Renewal

CADIZ – Last night at Westgate, the Harrison Hills Board of Education (HHBOE) met for their regular monthly meeting and unanimously agreed to not seek the 3-mil levy renewal.

The Permanent Improvement Levy, since 1985, according to Superintendent, Dana Snider brought in just over $1 million.

All were thankful for the new school and what was ahead for Harrison Hills but cited the Harrison Power Plant’s coming as the main reason to not seek the renewal. Snider stated that the money from the plant will “nearly” cover what the levy brought in.

She said they have been discussing this levy for more than a year and after looking over the financial numbers provided by Treasurer Roxanne Harding decided not to renew the levy.

The full story can bee seen in our Saturday, Sept. 8 print edition.