Anthony E. Smith, 98, formerly of Adena, Ohio, presently of Cadiz, Ohio, died, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at his home. He was born on Nov. 3, 1919, in Ramsey, Ohio, to the late Stephen and Johanna (Reis) Smith.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his wife, of 66 years, Elizabeth (Pruneski) Smith and an infant son, Donald Smith. Tony served in the United States Army during WWII, he was a member of the 254th Engineer BN in the European Theater of operation and a member of The American Legion, Adena, Ohio, Post 107.

Tony was retired from Y&O Coal CO., Nelms #2 mine and a faithful member of the United Mine Workers of America. He is survived by three sons, Richard (Marcie), of Ripley, W.Va., Mike E., of Cadiz, Ohio, and Anthony F Smith, of Atlanta, GA; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Full Military and funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at the Borkoski Funeral Home, Adena, Ohio, with Monsignor John Kolesar officiating.