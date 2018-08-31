Sheila Ann Morrow Brown, age 61, formerly of Scio, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at her home near Calcutta.

Born September 20, 1956 in Massillon, she was a daughter of Dolores Zearley Morrow of Scio and the late John L. Morrow. The family moved to the Tappan Lake area in 1969 when Sheila was in the 6th grade, and she was blessed to grow up on a horse farm. She loved just about any animal, but especially horses and dogs. With the help of her loving father, she participated in 4-H and qualified to show at The Ohio State Fair with her horse three times. Sheila graduated from Jewett-Scio High School in 1975 and married the love of her life Dennis D. Brown on July 16, 1977. They had two children, Eric and Kristy, and she enjoyed investing her time in their activities. Whether it was being a cheerleading advisor or chairperson of the baseball association concession stand, she was there for them and a Mom to all the kids. Her grandchildren, Brayden, Mason and Nieko, were the loves of her life and she adored being their Memaw. She loved children so much that she worked for 13 years at various daycare providers in Harrison and Columbiana counties. She was especially proud to be the Special Needs Assistant of Harcatus Head Start.

Sheila was Catholic by faith and a member of the Ohio Valley Recreation Club. She was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes football team and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Surviving in addition to her mom, Dolores and her husband of 41 years Dennis are a son Eric (Rachel) Brown of Dublin, a daughter Kristy (companion JR Miller) Potkrajac of Toronto, grandchildren Brayden, Mason and Nieko, sisters Rebecca (Rick) Hugh of Scio and Diana Piergallini of Cadiz, numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dogs Diesel, Russel and Penelope Jane.

She was preceded in death by her father, John, and grandparents Clarence and Edith Zearley and Clarence and Mary Morrow.

Services will be held Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10 am in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Father Fred Kihm officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Friends may call Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-9 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the animal shelter of the donor’s choice.