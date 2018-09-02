Mabel Leach Spragg, 88, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Friday, August 31, 2018 at Altercare Adena in Harrisville, Ohio. She was born April 29, 1930 in Harrisville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Archie Leo and Rachel Emma (Worthington) Lough. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas P. Leach; two sisters, Margaret “Peggy” E. Davis and M. Agnes Harris; a daughter, Karen M. Leach; a daughter-in-law, T. Jane Leach; and a step-son, Thomas W. Spragg.

Through her first marriage in 1949, she is survived by three children, Thomas Terry Leach of Mineral City, Ohio, Susan K. (John) Raymond of Cadiz, and Larry D. Leach of Gallion, Ohio; three grandchildren, Tiffany (Rob) Sensel of Strasburg, Ohio, Kim (Vance) Pulley of Nashport, Ohio, and J.T. (Brittasha) Raymond of Nashport, Ohio; and six great grandchildren: Bobbie and Jillian Sensel, and Trey, Vance, Kinley and Addilyn Pulley. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Her second marriage in 1994 was to Thomas W. Spragg, who survives her. Through this marriage, she is additionally survived by two daughters, Cindy (Ken) Skapik of Adena, Ohio and Sandy (Don, dec.) Rose of Buffalo, New York; five grandchildren, Nicole Skapik, Katie (Scott) Shaffer, K.J. (Laurie) Skapik, Holly (Daniel) Gross, and David (Melissa) Smith; and ten great-grandchildren.

Mabel was an active member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisville, Ohio. She spent much of her career in public service, including ten years as the Harrison County Auditor and then as a Tax Administrator for the Ohio Department of Taxation. She also worked at Walker’s and the Hillcrest Dairy. Most importantly she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Visitation will be Monday 3-7 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, and Tuesday, September 4, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisville, Ohio. Rev. Barry Hall will officiate. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, Harrisville. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, c/o Treasurer Betty Campbell, P.O. Box 16, Harrisville, Ohio 43974. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com