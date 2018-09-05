Edward Michael Maykowski, born in Sharon, Pa., Sept. 26, 1942, passed away Sept. 3, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Maryanne Kielczewski Maykowski, his first wife Carol Sue Boyd Maykowski and a grandson Gareth Lynn Schuster. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Pfleager Maykowski, a son Edward Michael (Kelley) Maykowski II, a daughter Susan Michelle (Dave) Schuster, grandchildren Christian Garn Schuster, Kylie Carol Maykowski, Nathaniel Lee Maykowski, Matthew Isaiah Schuster and Neely K. Maykowski and a brother Kenneth Peter (Sharon) Maykowski.

Edward graduated from Garfield Heights High School in 1960 and The Ohio State University in 1965. He did some further post graduate work at Kent State University, Ohio University and the University of Tennessee.

Edward taught social studies, driver’s education and Occupational Work Adjustment in junior and senior high school for 32 years at Lucas High School, Ada High School and Jewett-Scio High School. He coached track, football and basketball and was an athletic director for 18 years. He was also a track official for 45 years. Edward was proud to be the voice of the Jewett-Scio Marching Band, announcing for their halftime and competition shows.

Two memorial services will be held for Edward. The first will be held Sunday Sept. 9, 2018 at 3 p.m. in Stonybrook United Methodist Church, 485 Cherry Bottom Rd., Gahanna, Ohio, with family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. The second will be held in Koch Funeral Home, 101 W Main St, Scio, Ohio on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 with family receiving friends from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to The Ohio State University Wrestling program.