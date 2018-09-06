George E. “Buddy” Moore III

George E. “Buddy” Moore, age 31, passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at his home in Jewett after a lengthy illness.

Born Feb. 21, 1987 in Bradenton, Fla.; he was a son of George E. “Butch” Moore Jr and Linda Edie Moore of Jewett. The family moved back to Harrison County from Florida in 1995 and Buddy graduated from Harrison Central High School in 2005. He loved sports and played for the Huskies football, basketball and baseball teams. He worked at the former Ja-Lin’s Restaurant, now Pennington’s Restaurant, in Jewett and enjoyed playing in their pool tournaments. Buddy loved any opportunity to spend time with his friends and family, whether it was playing video games, going to a concert or just visiting, he cherished every moment. He was also an avid Carolina Panthers and Florida Gators football fan.

Surviving in addition to his parents are brothers and sisters Richard Allan (Amanda) Moore of Florida, Melissa Sue (Daniel) Hughes of South Carolina, Rusty Allan (Dara) Moore of Texas, Susan Necole (Matthew) Weber and Alicia Marie Moore both of Jewett; a step grandmother Magdalene Moore of Zebulon, North Carolina and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Preceding him in death are grandparents Donald Edie Sr, Mary Edie, George E. Moore Sr, Robert C. Pelley and Ruth Mary Pelley and a cousin Ashley Bethel.

Services will be held Monday at 2 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Deborah Keller officiating. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Monday from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home. A Go Fund Me account has been established by his sister, Susan Weber, to help the family with expenses.

