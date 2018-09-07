Jewett Banning 4-Wheelers From Village

JEWETT – During Police Chief, Ron Carter’s monthly report at Wednesday’s council meeting, he brought up the issue of 4-wheelers becoming such a nuisance, mostly at the hands of one individual he admitted, that they would no longer permit 4-wheelers in the streets of the village.

“Due to certain people,” he began explaining, “certain people, certain individuals [who] don’t want to obey the laws and drive their 4-wheelers through Jewett at one-two in the morning doing wheelies and flying past our office trying to taunt us, 4-wheelers will not be permitted.”

