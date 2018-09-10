Mattie L. Ruckman, 69, of Cadiz, died Monday, September 10, 2018 at Gables Care Center in Hopedale. Ohio. She was born May 14, 1949 in Dennison, Ohio a daughter of the late Wilber and Ruth Jean Kidd Irwin.

Mattie was a jack of all trades and would help anyone out when she could from helping with the food pantry to waitressing, helping people move to being a great mom, grandma and friend.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Kenneth E. Ruckman, Sr.; her brothers, Calvin and Forrest Irwin; and her companion, William Romshak. Surviving are her three children: Kenneth E. (Georgia) Ruckman of Bowerston, Mabel Grace Ruckman of Cadiz and Tammy Lynn Ruckman of Hopedale; five grandchildren: Chuckie, Joey, Kenny, Michael and Autumn; four great grandchildren: Sophia, Nevaeh, Addison and Brentley; and two sisters: Mary McKinney of Hopedale and Margaret L Trehern of Dennison, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 2-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Short Creek Cemetery, Georgetown, Ohio.