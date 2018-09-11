Shirley Maxine (Shaw) Gilbert, age 83, of Cadiz passed in to Heaven on Sept. 9, 2018. She was born October 13, 1934 at her home on Plum Run Road to the late Raymond and Wilma West Shaw.

Shirley loved the Lord and her family dearly. She worked all her life and some of those places were the Scio Pottery, Community Market, Sears Catalog and most recently the Harrison County Commissioner’s Office.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joel Davis; sisters: Patricia Shaw, Nancy Kim and Sandy Fulton. She is survived by her two sons: Rick Gilbert and Randy Gilbert; two daughters: Ruth Ann Gilbert and Tracy (Dean) Davis; and a special daughter-in-law, Johnetta (Bob) Harubin and Penny Gilbert; 19 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; siblings: Wanda Swelbar, Robert (Danny) Shaw and Linda (Michael) Bates; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 139 North Main Street, Cadiz with Paul Giffin officiating. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to: Western PA Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation, 20411 Route 19, Unit 14, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 or The Awana’s at the First Church of Christ, 139 North Main Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907. The memorial guestbook may be signed at http://www.clark-kirkland.com