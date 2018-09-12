Judith Ann Miller, 72, of New Athens, died Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at her home. She was born June 30, 1946 in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jack W. and Naomi Ruth “Dolly” Skidmore Graham.

Judy was a clerk for the F.B.I and served as the librarian at the former New Athens Elementary School. She was a member of the New Athens United Methodist Church.

Judy is survived by her husband, Raymond R. Miller of New Athens; son, Scott Miller of New Athens; granddaughter, Mirayna Miller, of North Canton; a brother, Jack (Anne) Graham of St. Clairsville; and a niece, Heather DeMaria of St. Clairsville, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Sunday from 1-4 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Funeral service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the New Athens United Methodist Church with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio.

