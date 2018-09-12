Ruth Edna Thompson Yost, 88, of Piedmont, Ohio left her beloved family on Sept.11, 2018 while in Wheeling Hospital. She was born Feb. 19, 1930 in Germano, Ohio, one of eight children of the late Clyde and Ruby (Miller) Thompson. Ruth was a devoted wife to her husband of 65 years, William W. Yost, who passed away on Dec. 17, 2016.

In addition to her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Raymond, Walter and Byron Thompson, her sisters, Mildred Keifer and Thelma Bailie, and two nephews, Jeff Thompson and Paul Thompson. Ruth was a Certified Public Accountant.

She was a member of the Piedmont United Methodist Church and the Moorefield Twp. Fireman’s Auxiliary. She was a loving mother to her two children: Patricia (James) Kasik and William Yost Jr., both of St. Clairsville.

The light of her life were her five grandsons, John, Nick and Ryan Kasik and Nathan and Evan Yost all of St. Clairsville. Also, she is survived by her brother, Myron (Wanda) Thompson of Cadiz, Ohio, and her sister, Shirley (David) Waller of The Villages, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held Friday at Toothman Funeral Home in St. Clairsville, Ohio with Rev. Homer Harden officiating. Burial followed in Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Piedmont United Methodist Church General Fund, P.O. Box 57, Piedmont, OH 43983.