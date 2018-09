ADENA – The 5th Annual Taylor Dowdle Scholarship Run will commence on Saturday, Sept. 15th at the Pine Valley Sportsmans Club in Adena.

It is $20 per bike and $10 per rider and registration is free, which begins at 10 a.m. Kick stands up at 11 a.m.

There will be a Chinese Auction with dinner and entertainment. All proceeds to benefit the TJD Scholarship Fund. The website is: thetjdscholarshipfund.weebly.com.