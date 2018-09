CADIZ – The Cadiz American Legion Auxiliary Benefit Quarter Auction will take place on Saturday, Sept. 22nd from 2p.m. to 4:30p.m. Doors open at 1p.m.

Pre-sale tickets are $3 each and $5 at the door. There will be a 50/50 auction, lottery tree and food stand, cash and carry tables and many popular vendors have been booked.

Benefit information: Cassie VanCamp: 740-391-0968 or Meghan Ramsey: 740-491-6276.