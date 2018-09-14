Sally Buffalo Days This Weekend Sept. 15-16

CADIZ – The successful Sally Buffalo Days returns this weekend for Sept. 15 and 16 with much food, free activities, entertainment and other events.

The lineup is as follows:

SATURDAY

– 8 am to 11 am: A pancake breakfast, hosted by the Cadiz Lions Club.

– 10 am to 9 pm: Family Fun Activities for all ages (hosted by Harrison Central Alumni Assoc. and donations sincerely appreciated). Activities include: Square-bale jumping, pumpkin painting, toss game, yard twister, sack races, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, giant Jenga and photo booth.

– 11 am to 1 pm: Little Miss Sally Contest (hosted by Sally Buffalo Days Committee). Ages 6-12 welcome. contact Marsha Dodds at: marsha84@frontier.com or 740-491-0051.

– 11 am to 5 pm: Kid’s games & One Room School House (hosted by Puskarich Public Library with book sale held by Friends of the Library).

– 11 am to 8 pm: Beer Garden & hot sausage sandwiches (hosted by Cadiz American Legion Post 34).

– 1 pm to 2 pm: Kayak Races (hosted by Harrison Central Alumni Assoc.). Register at: www.hcalumniassociation.com.

– 2 pm to 3 pm: Kick N’ Click Cloggers.

– 3 pm to 4 pm: Family entertainment, short skits.

– 4:30 pm to 6 pm: Lost Memories.

– 6:30 pm to 8 pm: Pocket Change.

– 7 pm: Capture the Flag: (hosted by Harrison Central Alumni Assoc. Register at: www.hcalumniassociation.com).

SUNDAY

– 8 am to 11 am: A pancake breakfast, hosted by the Cadiz Lions Club.

– 10 am: (registration begins). Harrisonian HCH Auxiliary Poker Run (hosted by Harrison Community Hospital Auxiliary). Contact Jerry Cochran at: 740-582-0015.

– 10 am to 1 pm: Chili cook-off (hosted by Harrison Central Alumni Assoc. Register at: www.hcalumniassociation.com).

– 10 am to 5 pm: Family Fun Activities for all ages (hosted by Harrison Central Alumni Assoc. and donations sincerely appreciated). Activities include: Square-bale jumping, pumpkin painting, face painting, toss game, yard twister, sack races, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, giant Jenga and photo booth.

– 11 am: Sidewalk chalk competition (hosted by Harrison Central Alumni Assoc. Register at: www.hcalumniassociation.com).

– 11 am to 1 pm: 7th Annual Cadiz Linos Club Car Show (hosted by Cadiz Lions Club). Contact Dale Davis at: 740-391-4135.

– 1 pm to 4 pm: Paint N’ Sip (hosted by Harrison County Cancer Crusaders). Contact Julie McPeak at: 740-491-2407.

– 2 pm: 5K walk/run (hosted by Harrison Central Track Team).

– 1:30 pm: Cody Barcroft.

– 2:45 pm: Todd Best.

– 4 pm to 5 pm: Lost Memories.

Business Expo & Craft Show all weekend hosted by Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.