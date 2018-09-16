Rebecca Harrah Tweedy, 35 of Columbus, formerly of Hopedale, died Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born Feb. 25, 1983 in Steubenville, Ohio a daughter of W. Fred and Mary Jane Yoost Harrah of Hopedale, Ohio.

She obtained her associate degree from Belmont College and was a registered nurse. She is survived in addition to her parents; by her husband, Richard Tweedy of Hopedale; a daughter, Nadia Tweedy of Hopedale; a brother, Wayne (Lydia) Harrah of Bremen, Ohio; three sisters: Martha Harrah of Hopedale, Margaret Harrah of Indiana and Virginia (Jeremy) Kohler of Hopedale; and her nieces and nephews: Huston, Ted, Irene, Hazel, Jay, Violet and Vada.

Calling hours were Saturday, Sept. 15, at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. A graveside service was at Greenwood Cemetery following visitation on Saturday with Dr. Charles Yoost officiating. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.