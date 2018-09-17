Harrison County News

HARRISON COUNTY – Some tidbits leftover from last week’s meetings include an item out of Scio. Council stated that their drop box is on order and expected soon. In the meantime, customers are asked to use the old drop box customers used when PNC Bank was in operation. That location is on the side of the building in the alley.

In other Scio news:

– Last mosquito spraying in Scio is scheduled for Sept. 20th.

– A personnel meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 5:15 pm.

– Road salt was ordered and is to be delivered October or November of this year. The cost is not to exceed $6,630. The village plans to have 85 to 90 tons of salt stored for the 2018-19 season.

– The village website council has been working on is said to look “great” and is expected to be made public “before the end of September.”

– The next council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 26 at 6 pm. in the PNC Bank building.

LAKELAND ACADEMY

-Superintendent, Scott Bardall said this week that the overall school report card had risen to a “C,” and called it a “step up.”

– The school’s Full Time Equivalent (FTE) student data remained the same from June to July at 70.52. Also, the days cash on hand also remained healthy sitting at 176.61. This is the number of days the school could operate without income.

– The next Academy meeting is scheduled for Oct. 15, at 6 pm.

TRICK OR TREAT

– Cadiz has set their Halloween date for Oct. 27th, from 4 pm. to 6 pm.

– Scio’s Halloween date is also set for Oct. 27th and runs from 3 pm. to 5 pm. A complete list will be published in the weeks ahead.