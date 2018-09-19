Christine Thompson, 62, of Adena, Ohio, died, Sept. 17, 2018, at her home in Adena.

She was born on Sept.15, 1956 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to Jane (Kugler) Valesko and the late John E. Valesko.

In addition to her father, Christine was preceded in death by her special pet, Alexis.

Christine was employed at the Borkoski Funeral Home for 25 years; she also was employed with the Adena Post Office; She was a member of the Adena Fire Company, she was an E.M.T.; Also served as a past president of the Adena Fire Department and Adena Fire Ladies Auxiliary; she was a member of the Adena Lions Club, she was on the Adena Heritage Days Committee and helped with the Board of elections, and was a member of the Adena American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Bob Thompson, of Adena; her mother Jane (Kugler) Valesko, of the Harrison County Home, Cadiz, Ohio; beloved brother in law, Geno Thompson, of St. Clairsville, OH; a niece, Jane Kutcher Bardall, of Cadiz; a nephew, John (Vikki) Kutcher, of Cadiz; two great-nieces, Gracie and Sarah; her sister and husband, Keith Kutcher, of Cadiz, and many- many beloved friends.

Friends will be received to pay tribute to Christine and celebrate her life on Thursday, Sept. 20, from 2-8 at the Borkoski Funeral Home, Adena, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday at 10 a.m. with Reverend Pete Tuchek officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Teramana Cancer Center and Valley Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to both, Teramana Cancer Center and Valley Hospice, in Christine’s name.

Online condolences may be offered at www.borkoskifuneralhomes.com