Janice Campbell Mosser, 70, of Cadiz, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 with her family members by her side in Flagler Beach, Florida.

She was born on Sept. 28, 1947 in Dillonvale, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Erma Campbell of Cadiz, Ohio and Flagler Beach, Fla.

Janice was married to the late Attorney Geoffrey B. Mosser for 48 years, who preceded her in death on May 13, 2018.

She was a life long resident of Cadiz and more recently of Flagler Beach, Fla.

Janice graduated from Cadiz High School in 1965 and from Ohio University with both an undergraduate and a Masters degree in education. She taught elementary education for over 30 years within both the Cadiz Exempted and Harrison Hills School districts.

She is survived by her two children, daughter Shawn Henry and her husband, Jim, of Canton Township, Ohio, son Greg Mosser and his wife, Heather, of Akron, Ohio; two grandchildren, Sara Henry of Massillon, Ohio and Brian Henry of Muncie, Ind.; a brother, Bruce Campbell, and his wife, Lisa, of Flagler Beach, Fla.; Aunt Joyce Hauner of Gainsville, Fla.; and Uncle Charles and Gloria Hauner of Massillon, Ohio.

Burial will be at Holly Memorial Garden Cemetery, Colerain, Ohio, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Janice’s name be made to the Northeast Ohio Alzheimer Association.