Ray Allen McCombs, age 103, died on Sunday, Sept. 16, at Danbury Woods in Wooster, Ohio after a short period of declining health.

Ray Allen McCombs was the son of Carrie M (Moore) and Charles L. McCombs. He was born Dec. 29, 1914 at home in Jewett, Ohio. As a boy, he worked on the family farm and on neighbor’s farms, did work for the one-room school he attended and worked at the Scio Pottery.

He married Wilma Ruth Franklin the fateful morning of Dec. 7, 1941. Soon they purchased the Franklin Grocery store from Wilma’s parents, Ward & Ethel Burton Franklin. Soon they had their first child, Judy Lynn.

Ray & Wilma left their successful Jewett business to purchase the Boyer Auto Theater & amusement facility in Strasburg, Ohio in partnership with Ward & Ethel Franklin. They renamed it the Lynn

Drive-In, modernized the theater and eliminated the amusement portion of the property.

In Strasburg, Ray and Wilma added two more children to their family, Wendy Rae and Randy Burdette.

When Ward and Ethel wanted to retire, it was decided this successful business adventure would end. The theater was sold and Ray and Wilma purchased the Bowers Food Mart in Orrville, Ohio in 1961. They changed the name to McCombs Food Mart and were pioneers in providing credit and delivering groceries and continued this as a successful business until their retirement in 1977. Ray also sold real estate in the Orrville area. When they came to Orrville, they purchased a home in town where Ray has now resided 57 years.

They attended Lutheran Church in Orrville. Both Ray and Wilma were active in Masonic organizations with Ray being honored as a 75-year Mason two years ago.

Ray leaves his three children, Judy Lynn Foster, Wendy Ray Green and Randy Burdette (Judy) McCombs.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Judy’s Shannon (Daniel) Kshywonis and Ashley (Travis) Okel. Wendy’s Kristina (Brian) McDaniel and Ryan (Gabriel) Green. Randy’s Anna Maria (Matthew) Conte, Marissa (Nicholas) Suhocki and Charles (Mimi) McCombs. Their grandchildren have blessed Ray with 11 great grandchildren, each of which has delighted him.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, parents and all of his five siblings. He was 103 ½, telling that the half must be included because he’d earned it!