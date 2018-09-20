Leonard (Lennie) Leslie Orr, resident of New Philadelphia, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz,

Ohio, passed away on Sept. 18, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 60 years, after a very courageous, hard fought battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Lennie was born March 16, 1958, at Twin City Hospital in Dennison, Ohio, to the late Leslie J. Orr and Ellen Merryman Orr. Lennie graduated in May 1976, from Cadiz High School and Belmont Career Center. He worked at Ohio CAT in Cadiz, Ohio since September 12, 1977, as diesel and heavy equipment mechanic. Lennie married Marilyn (Babe) Dawn Albright on Aug. 12, 1978, with whom he just celebrated 40 years of marriage.

Lennie loved to spend time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren, Gracie and Lucy Rila. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge at Unionport and Cadiz, and also a member of the First United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia. Lennie enjoyed riding his 4-wheeler and his motorcycle. He also enjoyed his tractors and taking care of his truck.

Lennie will be sadly missed by his wife of 40 years, Marilyn (Babe) Dawn Albright Orr; his mother Ellen Merryman Orr; his children Emily Orr-Merrit and husband Hugh Merritt, Janice (Janie) Orr-Rila and husband Dan Rila, Danielle Orr and significant other Beau Graham; Brothers Ron Orr (Terri), Joe Orr (Shelly), Jim Orr (Joyce), and Larry Orr (Sarah); brothers-in-law Marion (Butch) Albright, Jr. (Gina), Tom Albright (Julie) and sister-in-law Katie Albright; his grandchildren Gracie and Lucy Rila; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, co-workers, and friends, and his beloved dog Teddy.

Lennie was preceded in death by his father Leslie J. Orr and his mother-in-law Anna Justice.

A celebration of Lennie’s life will be held at Wallace Lodge, in Sally Buffalo Park, Cadiz, Ohio, on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at 2 pm.

Memorial donations can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.