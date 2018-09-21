Roll Down Your Window And Roll Up Your Sleeve

CADIZ – The Harrison County Health Department will off its “DRIVE-THRU FLU SHOT CLINIC” on Friday, October 5. This event will serve adults and children three years and older from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 5 at the Health Department on North Main Street in Cadiz.

The price for flu shots is $25 cash or check. The clinic will also accept private insurance. Individuals should bring all appropriate insurance cards.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death. Symptoms include fever, cough, general aches, headaches and extreme exhaustion followed by long-lasting fatigue. The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a seasonal flu vaccine, preferably by the end of October.

“We’re looking to offering this event once again!” This will be our second year offering a drive-thru flu shot clinic and I think residents of the county appreciate the convenience of being able to stay in their vehicles,” said Garen Rhome, Health Department Administrator.

“Dealing with the flu can be very unpleasant-and sometimes quite costly if you have to miss work or school while sick or caring for others who are sick. Getting vaccinated for the flu each year is the beast way to prevent getting the flu.”

“Every year, thousands die from the flu or complications from it. Taking measures to prevent the spread of the flu helps protect residents in the community. In addition to flu shots, the Health Department will also be offering safe disposal of household sharps.

Used syringes with needles and lancets should never be placed in the garbage or in a recycling bin. Turn in your properly packaged sharps to our staff at the drive-thru clinic and receive your fee new sharps container. This opportunity provides a safe, legal way to dispose of syringes, needles and lancets, AND receive a free new sharps container in return.

More information about the flu virus is available online at www.flu.gov. additional information about the drive-thru flu shot clinic is available on the Health Department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HarrisonCoHealthDepartment.