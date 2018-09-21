Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted is reminding Ohioans there is still time to register to vote in the November General Election. The Secretary of State’s Office will be holding regional events across Ohio on Tuesday, September 25, in conjunction with National Voter Registration Day.

“Every election matters and every vote counts,” said Secretary Husted. “In November, Ohioans will head to the polls to decide a number of statewide and local issues that will shape the future of the Buckeye State. I want everyone to know we have made it easier and more convenient to register to vote and cast a ballot in Ohio elections. By raising awareness, I hope more eligible Ohioans take a moment to register so they can have their voices heard.”

The voter registration deadline for the upcoming November 6 General Election is just two weeks away on October 9. Voters may visit MyOhioVote.com/VoterRegistration to register online or update an existing registration. Voter registration forms can also be printed from MyOhioVote.com or obtained from a local library or county board of elections. Since launching online voter registration in January 2017, more than 38,000 Ohioans have conveniently registered online.

The online voter registration system is also more secure, more accurate and less costly than paper registration. Additionally, in 2012, Secretary Husted launched an online change of address tool. This has proven to be a popular option among voters looking to keep their registrations accurate and up-to-date, as more than 552,000 voters have updated their registration online.

On Tuesday, September 25, staff from the Secretary of State’s Office will be available at locations across Ohio to host a series of regional voter registration events. Locations and times are as follows:

-Harrison County: Board of Elections, 538 North Main Street, Cadiz [http://www.harrisoncountyohio.org/voter-information].

– Cuyahoga County Rocky River Recreation Center 21016 Hilliard Road Rocky River, OH 44116 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

– Geauga County Geauga County Public Library – Chardon Branch 110 East Park St. Chardon, OH 44024 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

– Greene County Wright-Patterson Air Force Base USO Center 2221 Birch Street Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH 45433 11:00 a.m – 1:00 p.m.

– Medina County VFW Post 1089 121 Main Street Wadsworth, OH 44281 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Scioto County SOMC Life Center 1202 18th Street Portsmouth, OH 45662 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

– Union County Marysville Public Library 231 South Plum St. Marysville, OH 43040 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

– Warren County Lebanon Public Library 101 South Broadway Street Lebanon, OH 45036 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

– Wayne County Wayne County Public Library 189 West McConkey Street Shreve, OH 44676 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

– Wood County Way Public Library 101 East Indiana Avenue Perrysburg, OH 43551 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.