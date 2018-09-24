Harrison County Board Of Elections’ News

HARRISON COUNTY – Deadline for voter registration (and absentee) and changes of Name and Address (physical address & P.O. Box both must be included) for the General Election, is Tuesday, October 9, 2018 from 8:00 am until 9:00 pm.

You may also register to vote at other designated agencies which include: All county public libraries; The Bureau of Motor Vehicles; The Harrison County Treasurer’s Office; The Harrison County WIC Office and the Harrison County Department of Job and Family Services.

The Board of Elections Office is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Voter Registration forms may also be obtained through our new website address: https://harrison.ohioboe.com. Phone is: 740-942-8866 or fax: 740-942-8531.

Also, the Public Logic and Accuracy testing of (1) ICP voting machine for the November 6, General Election will take place on Tuesday, October 2nd, at 11:00 am in the Board of Elections Office, at 538 North Main Street, Cadiz.