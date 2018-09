CADIZ – The former Bowerston council member, Robert Bartimus pleaded guilty Tuesday to the rape of a minor. The offense taking place back in February of this year.

Bartimus pleaded guilty citing the Alford Plea (Alford vs North Carolina), whereby the defendant pleads guilty but maintains his/her innocence.

Bartimus was sentenced to 10 years without parole and up to life in prison.

The full report can be read in our Saturday, Sept. 29 print edition.