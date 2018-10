CADIZ – Cadiz Village Administrator, Charley Bowman announced today that Ohio 9, from Sander’s Market all the way to the entrance of Industrial Park Road will be closed Oct. 8th.

The closing is due to line and road work, will last from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Also, truck traffic will not be permitted to turn onto South Main Street from the Square, or U.S. 250 for that day as well.